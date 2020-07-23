Ukraine expects to transit 52-55 bcm of Russian natural gas through its GTS in 2020

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) expects to transit 52-55 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian natural gas through the territory of the country in 2020, while the reserved capacity for transit is 65 bcm, Head of the GTSOU Serhiy Makogon has said during an online presentation on Thursday.

"We relate such a reduction with the launch of the Turkish Stream due to which Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece and from last month Romania started to receive gas from Russia [though this stream]," he said.

Makogon also said that if the second line of the Turkish Stream is launched in 2021, gas transit through Ukraine's GTS will drop by another 15 bcm.