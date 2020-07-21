Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted bill No. 3658 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning improving the conditions for supporting the production of electricity from alternative energy sources.

The corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary session of the parliament on Tuesday, July 21. Some 288 people's deputies voted for the adoption of the bill.

Based on the results of consideration of the bill in the hall, it, in particular, does not provide for the extension of the validity period of feed-in tariffs for two years if they are reduced and keeping the current operating conditions for solar plants of up to 1 MW. At the same time, the Rada approved the norm on the so-called "green" metallurgy, according to which the tariff for transfer of a number of metallurgical enterprises will not include the costs of Ukrenergo for compensation for feed-in tariffs.

As reported, a number of specialized and business associations insisted on extending the validity of feed-in tariffs for two years when they are reduced.