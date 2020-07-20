Economy

15:52 20.07.2020

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

Mobile operator Kyivstar is launching a new tariff for older generation subscribers who actively use mobile Internet or want to master it – "Internet for Parents."

The press service of the company reported on Monday that the new tariff became part of the tariffs that Kyivstar created for subscribers aged over 60 and which already include Calls for Parents.

"After the launch of the tariff only for calls, we received many positive reviews from people of venerable age. Now the Call for Parents tariff is already used by more than 100,000 customers. But there were those who asked for a more affordable tariff with mobile and fixed-line Internet. Therefore, we decided to develop a line of tariffs for people aged over 60, in which the cost will be less than in most other commercial offers," the press service of Kyivstar said, citing Chief Marketing Officer Pavlo Daniman.

The tariff "Internet for Parents" includes 6,000 MB of mobile Internet and unlimited Internet for popular social networks and instant messengers, unlimited calls in the Kyivstar network and 60 minutes to numbers of other operators and abroad. In addition, subscribers will be able to use the fixed Internet from Kyivstar at no additional charge. The cost of the tariff is UAH 100 per month.

In order to activate the tariff, one need to: be a Kyivstar subscriber at the age of 60; use the operator's services for at least three months; personally visit one of the operator's branded stores with a passport and identification code in order to sign a contract.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communication and data transmission services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2018, its services were used by about 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 0.9 million fixed Internet customers.

The shareholder of Kyivstar is the international group VEON (earlier VimpelCom Ltd.). The group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ (New York) stock exchange.

