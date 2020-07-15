Economy

11:53 15.07.2020

Kyiv's draft general plan includes development of railway transport hubs in capital city

1 min read
Kyiv's draft general plan includes development of railway transport hubs in capital city

The draft general plan of Kyiv includes the construction of an external bypassing railroad from Nizhyn to Korosten directions for passing transit freight traffic which has overloaded the capital's railway hubs recently.

The press service of Kyiv City State Administration said referring to the municipal organization Kyivgenplan on Wednesday that the main railway development measures include:

- construction of a railway junction at various levels near the Livy Bereh (Left Bank) stop;

- construction of additional running lines on the sections: Kyiv-Demiyivsky – Darnytsia, Zhuliany – Hlevakha, Kyiv – Myronivka;

- closure of 66 low-density line at ten freight stations;

- creation of three transport and storage facilities near Kozhukhivka in Vasylkivsky district, Kalynivka in Brovarsky district, Ukrainka at the facility with new freight districts of the river port;

- closure of freight stations and Kyiv-Tovarny, Kyiv-Dniprovsky yards, Kyiv-Pochaina freight yard, Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky hauling yard and Darnytsia sorting yard.

As reported, the draft general plan of Kyiv also envisages the construction of two new bus stations at Kyiv's exits and shutdown of the Central Bus Station.

