Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine signed the memorandum with grain market players for the current season for agreeing on the volumes of grain exports, not for limiting them, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko has said.

"According to the memorandum, it was decided to sign so far without numbers. It should not be guessed based on forecasts, given that they will harvest all the wheat in a month. We will finish wheat harvesting and we will calculate the balance and approve it, and not with restrictions, but with coordination of the volumes of possible exports," the minister said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted the intention of the ministry to ensure food security by market methods.

"This was the principle position of the Economy Ministry – not to limit the market in exports. We limited only buckwheat, because Ukraine does not produce 100% of this crop now," Petrashko said.