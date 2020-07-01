Economy

18:04 01.07.2020

Metinvest sees revenue fall by 13%, debt down by $34 mln in April

The revenue of Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and smelting group, in April 2020 decreased by 13.2%, or $113 million compared to the previous month, to $742 million from $855 million.

According to the company's preliminary unaudited consolidated monthly financial statements, EBITDA for April totaled $126 million, which is $45 million less than in March ($171 million), while EBITDA from participation in joint venture was $15 million (in March $28 million).

According to the report, the adjusted EBITDA of the group's metallurgical division in April 2020 amounted to $64 million (in March $108 million), including "minus" $1 million from participation in joint venture ("minus" $3 million). The mining division's EBITDA is $94 million ($100 million in March), including $16 million ($31 million) from joint venture. The management company's expenses amounted to $6 million ($9 million).

The total revenue in April consisted of $580 million of the metal division (in March $672 million), $240 million from mining ($277 million), and $78 million of intra-group sales ($94 million).

The total debt of the company in April decreased by $34 million compared with March, to $3.073 billion from $3.107 billion. At the same time, the amount of cash decreased by $58 million, to $270 million from $328 million.

The funds used in investing activities amounted to $67 million, in financial activities $11 million.

