World Bank appoints Banerji Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine

The World Bank has appointed Arup Banerji Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine, who, prior to this position, was the Country Director for the European Union, overseeing the Bank's operational, strategy and knowledge work in the EU member states.

"In this position, Mr. Banerji will lead the Bank's engagement with governments, stakeholders, and partners in all three countries. He will oversee the delivery and implementation of the pipeline, portfolio, and knowledge products, and guide the future direction of the programs," the World Bank said in a Tuesday press release.

Banerji will work with the World Bank's sister institutions – IFC and MIGA, to strengthen World Bank Group delivery in Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine.

Before this appointment, Ms. Satu Kahkonen served as Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine from July 2016.Ms. Kahkonen was appointed Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste in February 2020.

Prior to the current appointment Mr. Banerji, an Indian national, was the Regional Country Director for the European Union (EU), overseeing World Bank's operational, strategy and knowledge work in the EU member states. Previously, as Senior Director and Head of the Global Practice for Social Protection, Labor and Jobs at the World Bank, he oversaw the Bank's global work on jobs, social safety nets, and pensions.

Prior to joining the World Bank in 1998, Mr. Banerji taught at the Center for Development Economics at Williams College, Massachusetts, the United States, where he was the Director of Graduate Studies, and at University of Pennsylvania, the United States.

He holds a Ph.D. and a Master's degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Delhi, India. He authored books and papers on economic growth, public finance, human development, social protection, institutions, jobs, poverty reduction and inequality.