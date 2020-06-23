Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in May 2020 decreased by 12.2% compared to May 2019, while in April the decline was 16.2%, in March it was 7.7%, and in February 1.5%, the State Statistics Service said on Tuesday.

The authority said that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, the decline of industrial production in May was even slightly less – 11.7% compared to 16.7% in April.

The State Statistics Service said that in April of this year, industrial production in May increased by 4.9%, but, subject to seasonal adjustment by 2.8%.

In the processing industry, from May 2020 to May 2019, the decline was 15.6%, in the mining industry and quarrying it was 8.9%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning – 1.9%.

In general, in January-May this year, industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 8.7% compared to the same period last year, including in the mining industry and quarrying – by 6.6%, in the processing industry – by 10%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning – by 6.9%.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2019 decreased by 0.5% compared to 2018.