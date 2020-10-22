Economy

18:11 22.10.2020

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in September 2020 compared to September 2019 decreased by 4.4%, while in August the decline was 5.3%, in July 4.2%, in June 5.6%, May 12.2%, April 16.2%, March 7.7%, the State Statistics Service has reported.

The department clarified that, adjusted for the effect of calendar days, industrial production in September 2020 decreased by 5.4%, which is worse than the indicators of the two previous months: 4.2% in August and 4.4% in July, but better than 7.1% in June and 11.7% in May.

The service said that from August of this year, industrial production growth in September was 4.5%, however, taking into account the seasonal adjustment, a decline of 1.1% was recorded.

The fall in processing industry in September 2020 versus September 2019 slowed to 5.8% from 7.7% in August, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air to 0.2% from 4.6%, but in mining and quarrying the decline accelerated to 2.9% from 0.1% in August.

In general, over the nine months of this year, industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 7% compared to the same period last year, in particular in extracting industry and quarrying by 4.6%, in processing industry by 8.6%, in the supply electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air by 4.8%.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2019 decreased by 0.5% compared to 2018.

Tags: #industrial #production #ukraine
