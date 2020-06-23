Economy

09:20 23.06.2020

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank will finance projects of Ukrgasbank, Galnaftogaz and Metinvest

2 min read
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank will finance projects of Ukrgasbank, Galnaftogaz and Metinvest

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank will finance four projects of Ukrainian companies: Ukrgasbank, Galnaftogaz, Metinvest and the construction of a school in Kyiv.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the bank approved the relevant projects on June 17 on the eve of the 22nd annual meeting of the board of governors, chaired by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

"Given the difficult period in the global economy caused by the crisis, the stable functioning of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank and access to its finances are especially important. We welcome the fact that, despite the crisis, the bank continues to cooperate with projects with a high potential in public and private sectors, and support the economic development of member states," Kachka said.

Additional information on these projects is not yet available.

Since the bank began operating in Ukraine, 47 projects have been implemented for a total of EUR738.9 million. In particular, projects are concentrated in such areas as the consumer sector, financial institutions, industry, consumer goods, utilities, telecommunications, energy, raw materials and materials.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is an international organization uniting 11 states of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. The bank aims to promote economic cooperation, trade and cooperation of the countries of the Black Sea region.

Tags: #projects #bank #finance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:52 19.06.2020
Parliament adopts law on financial markets

Parliament adopts law on financial markets

14:12 13.05.2020
Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

15:12 10.04.2020
NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

19:15 23.03.2020
IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

IMF, World Bank, EBRD and other intl fiscal organizations ready to help Ukraine – Zelensky

11:46 20.12.2019
Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

12:34 11.12.2019
Govt creates Financial Supervision Office to replace State Audit Service

Govt creates Financial Supervision Office to replace State Audit Service

17:41 15.10.2019
Zelensky focuses work with banks' NPL to achieve results – advisor

Zelensky focuses work with banks' NPL to achieve results – advisor

10:36 25.09.2019
Banks allowed rounding sums of cash transactions in relation to withdrawal of lowest-denomination coins

Banks allowed rounding sums of cash transactions in relation to withdrawal of lowest-denomination coins

10:52 28.08.2019
Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

12:13 20.08.2019
NBU ex-first deputy governor Pysaruk to head Raiffeisen Bank Aval

NBU ex-first deputy governor Pysaruk to head Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

LATEST

Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

NABU accusations that Omelyan lowered port dues are far-fetched – Head of Federation of Metallurgists

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Increase in iron ore royalty amid crisis unacceptable – Metinvest CEO

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell start refarming in 900 MHz band

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD