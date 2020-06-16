Ukroboronprom terminates powers of Donets as president of Antonov state enterprise from June 15, 2020 – concern

The management of Ukroboronprom concern has decided to terminate the powers of Oleksandr Donets as president of Antonov State Enterprise from Monday, June 15.

"Since on Friday, May 12, 2020, the concern received a certificate of incapacity for work, indicating that Donets was on sick leave as of the date of dismissal, the order of May 9, 2020 on the termination of powers of Oleksandr Donets was canceled. At the same time, the concern decided to terminate his authority as president of Antonov state enterprise from May 15, 2020," the press service of the concern said.

At the same time, the concern notes that they can neither confirm nor deny the information about the reinstatement of Donets in office by the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, since the concern did not receive any decisions on this matter as of the evening of June 15.

"At the same time, it is surprising that Donets appealed to the administrative court, because the concern is not a government body, and the head of the enterprise is not a civil service position, which means that there are no legal grounds for appealing to the administrative court," the statement says.