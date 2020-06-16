Economy

10:41 16.06.2020

Ukroboronprom terminates powers of Donets as president of Antonov state enterprise from June 15, 2020 – concern

1 min read
Ukroboronprom terminates powers of Donets as president of Antonov state enterprise from June 15, 2020 – concern

The management of Ukroboronprom concern has decided to terminate the powers of Oleksandr Donets as president of Antonov State Enterprise from Monday, June 15.

"Since on Friday, May 12, 2020, the concern received a certificate of incapacity for work, indicating that Donets was on sick leave as of the date of dismissal, the order of May 9, 2020 on the termination of powers of Oleksandr Donets was canceled. At the same time, the concern decided to terminate his authority as president of Antonov state enterprise from May 15, 2020," the press service of the concern said.

At the same time, the concern notes that they can neither confirm nor deny the information about the reinstatement of Donets in office by the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, since the concern did not receive any decisions on this matter as of the evening of June 15.

"At the same time, it is surprising that Donets appealed to the administrative court, because the concern is not a government body, and the head of the enterprise is not a civil service position, which means that there are no legal grounds for appealing to the administrative court," the statement says.

Tags: #antonov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 19.06.2019
Antonov state enterprise discuses cooperation in import substitution with western partners at Le Bourget 2019

Antonov state enterprise discuses cooperation in import substitution with western partners at Le Bourget 2019

16:57 27.05.2019
United Aircraft Corporation sues Antonov

United Aircraft Corporation sues Antonov

15:00 09.11.2018
Antonov state enterprise sees almost 30-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Antonov state enterprise sees almost 30-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

17:17 14.09.2018
Antonov plans to promote regional passenger An-148/158 aircraft to market in partnership with Cypriot Montag-Girmes

Antonov plans to promote regional passenger An-148/158 aircraft to market in partnership with Cypriot Montag-Girmes

20:50 30.07.2018
Antonov Airlines transport Siemens energy equipment for new power plants in Bolivia

Antonov Airlines transport Siemens energy equipment for new power plants in Bolivia

16:11 18.07.2018
Antonov, Turkish TAI outline plan to promote cooperation on An-188 program at Farnborough 2018

Antonov, Turkish TAI outline plan to promote cooperation on An-188 program at Farnborough 2018

10:26 11.07.2018
SBU, Antonov sign memorandum on exchanging info about cyber-attacks in real time

SBU, Antonov sign memorandum on exchanging info about cyber-attacks in real time

17:52 02.07.2018
Antonov Airlines to transport Siemens power equipment for new power plants in Bolivia

Antonov Airlines to transport Siemens power equipment for new power plants in Bolivia

11:16 25.04.2018
Antonov to exhibit new medium-haul transport An-77, An-178 aircraft at Eurasia 2018 in Turkey

Antonov to exhibit new medium-haul transport An-77, An-178 aircraft at Eurasia 2018 in Turkey

14:54 19.03.2018
Antonov State Enterprise sees 85% rise in net profit in 2017

Antonov State Enterprise sees 85% rise in net profit in 2017

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP could fall by up to 8% in 2020 – govt

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

LATEST

Number of airlines, airports ask authorities for state support for industry amid pandemic

Ukraine's GDP could fall by up to 8% in 2020 – govt

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

DP World successfully closes deal to acquire TIS Container Terminal in Ukraine

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD