Economy

10:01 12.06.2020

Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

1 min read
Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

Ukraine in the memorandum to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared its intention by the end of March 2021 to bring the legislation on the NEURC (the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine) into compliance with European requirements.

"We will adopt legislation to bring the powers and responsibilities of the energy regulator (NEURC) in line with the EU Third Energy Package and Energy Community Treaty and the 2016 NEURC law by the end of March 2021. We shall also amend and enforce gas market secondary legislation in line with the European gas market acquis," the document reads.

As reported, the Energy Community Secretariat has repeatedly stated that subordination of the NEURC to the Cabinet of Ministers contradicts the Third Energy Package, which Ukraine was obliged to follow when joining the Energy Community.

Tags: #neurc #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 12.06.2020
IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

16:15 12.06.2020
Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

16:00 12.06.2020
Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

11:29 12.06.2020
Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

10:53 12.06.2020
Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

10:44 12.06.2020
Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

10:38 12.06.2020
Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

09:53 12.06.2020
Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

09:11 10.06.2020
IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

09:42 05.06.2020
Ukraine's finance minister denies presence of "guaranteed minimum income" term in draft memo with IMF

Ukraine's finance minister denies presence of "guaranteed minimum income" term in draft memo with IMF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

LATEST

DP World successfully closes deal to acquire TIS Container Terminal in Ukraine

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

NBU cuts key policy rate from 8% to 6%

Anex Tour operator to resume daily flight program to Turkey from July 1

Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD