Ukrainian PM admits sporadic changes in composition of supervisory boards of state-owned companies

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal allows targeted changes in the composition of the supervisory boards of some state-owned companies and believes that Ukraine should find a balance in respect of the salaries of members of supervisory boards.

"What worries me as prime minister? These are the non-market, sometimes inflated, salaries of members of the supervisory boards, which we leveled off during quarantine. In the future, we need to find the right balance. In general, the question whether there should be supervisory boards or not, is not controversial for me - they should be, because they provide some systemization, some stability in the work of enterprises," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of government considers supervisory boards an effective tool.

"The question is the qualitative composition of these boards. I have an understanding on almost every enterprise where we have problems in supervisory boards: the staff is not full in some of them, there is not a very responsible attitude in some, and people are not very professional in some boards. Therefore, most likely, sporadic changes in the supervisory boards will naturally occur," he added.