11:45 20.05.2020

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

Investors with investments of $30 million, rather than $100 million as previously envisaged, will be able to have access to the investment nanny tool, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to him, the corresponding requirement is outlined in the bill on investment nannies, which will soon be registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

"We lowered this limit. The investment nanny is a special VIP manager, who will be attracted to any investor in Ukraine who has invested $30 million and more," Zelensky said.

He said that such investment support will concern, first of all, Ukrainian investors.

"There is further improvement in the conditions for income tax. If an investor invests in Ukraine, $10 million and more in privatization will remain," Zelensky said.

