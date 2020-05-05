Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

Ukraine's Finance Ministry at the primary auctions held for the second time after a long break to place government domestic loan bonds on Tuesday increased the sale of three-month bonds by 86.7%, to UAH 10.02 billion, retaining the cut-off rate at 11.3% per annum.

As reported on the website of the ministry, the average rate was 11.26% compared with 11.24% a week earlier.

The Finance Ministry refused to place five-month bonds announced earlier.

The number of applications for this auction doubled compared to the auction a week ago - to 14, and the number of satisfied applications grew three times, to 12. The ministry rejected only two applications for UAH 0.23 billion with rates up to 16% per annum.