MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

Ukrainian parliamentarians have gathered the necessary 150 votes to initiate an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, which will consider under a special procedure bill No. 2571-d "On improving some mechanisms for regulating banking activities," said deputy chairman of the Servant of the People fraction Yevhenia Kravchuk.

"An extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will be held tomorrow. The necessary 150 signatures of the deputies to initiate the voting have been collected. The so-called banking law is being prepared for consideration under a special procedure. There are 150 necessary signatures to initiate the procedure. Tomorrow there must be a majority vote for its application," Kravchuk wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.