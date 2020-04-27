Economy

14:05 27.04.2020

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

1 min read
The Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt at the second reading bill No. 2571-d on improving banking regulation mechanisms with amendments proposed by the committee.

The corresponding decision at an online meeting on Monday was supported by 18 members of the committee (with three against and two abstained) out of 32, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

As reported, by the second reading of bill No. 2571-d, the adoption of which should unblock the conclusion of a new program with the International Monetary Fund, MPs had filed more than 16,000 amendments. The committee began reviewing the amendments in the online mode on April 21.

Tags: #banks #rada
