Mariupol seaport increases cargo handling by 30.4% in Q1 2020

Mariupol seaport (Donetsk region) increased cargo handling by 30.4% in January-March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, to 1.654 million tonnes.

According to the statement of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on the state-owned enterprise's website, during the period the port increased the transshipment of export cargo by 26.8%, to 1.386 million tonnes, import by 29%, to 224,660 tons, coastal freight by 43 times, to 43,000 tonnes. At the same time, the port did not handle transit cargo.

According to freight nomenclature, Mariupol seaport increased the transshipment of dry bulk cargo by 32%, to 510,520 tonnes, and packaged goods by 34.1%, to 1.113 million tonnes. At the same time, it reduced the transshipment of bulk cargo by 41%, to 30,500 tonnes.