Economy

14:48 24.04.2020

Mariupol seaport increases cargo handling by 30.4% in Q1 2020

1 min read
Mariupol seaport increases cargo handling by 30.4% in Q1 2020

Mariupol seaport (Donetsk region) increased cargo handling by 30.4% in January-March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, to 1.654 million tonnes.

According to the statement of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on the state-owned enterprise's website, during the period the port increased the transshipment of export cargo by 26.8%, to 1.386 million tonnes, import by 29%, to 224,660 tons, coastal freight by 43 times, to 43,000 tonnes. At the same time, the port did not handle transit cargo.

According to freight nomenclature, Mariupol seaport increased the transshipment of dry bulk cargo by 32%, to 510,520 tonnes, and packaged goods by 34.1%, to 1.113 million tonnes. At the same time, it reduced the transshipment of bulk cargo by 41%, to 30,500 tonnes.

Tags: #mariupol #cargo #seaport
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:13 24.01.2020
U.S. calls on Russia to ensure ceasefire, withdraw troops on five-year anniversary of Mariupol shelling

U.S. calls on Russia to ensure ceasefire, withdraw troops on five-year anniversary of Mariupol shelling

15:39 09.12.2019
Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

17:18 05.07.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

16:19 13.06.2019
UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

12:35 03.06.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce 20% discounts for delivery of cargos to Mariupol, Berdiansk ports

Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce 20% discounts for delivery of cargos to Mariupol, Berdiansk ports

18:09 07.05.2019
Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

10:36 14.03.2019
Mariupol port loses 33% of fleet due to construction of Kerch Bridge – Ministry of occupied areas

Mariupol port loses 33% of fleet due to construction of Kerch Bridge – Ministry of occupied areas

11:03 20.02.2019
IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

12:53 29.01.2019
Ukraine, France agree on financial support for project to supply drinking water to Mariupol

Ukraine, France agree on financial support for project to supply drinking water to Mariupol

09:49 03.08.2018
Mariupol defeats Sweden's Djurgarden in Europa League

Mariupol defeats Sweden's Djurgarden in Europa League

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's economy ministry revises downwards grain forecast for 2020 to 60 mln tonnes due to lack of moisture, pandemic

Economy ministry plans to restrict export of Ukrainian corn to 29.3 mln tonnes, UGA opposes this decision

Zaporizhstal posts UAH 3.88 bln consolidated loss in 2019

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

LATEST

Ukraine's economy ministry revises downwards grain forecast for 2020 to 60 mln tonnes due to lack of moisture, pandemic

Economy ministry plans to restrict export of Ukrainian corn to 29.3 mln tonnes, UGA opposes this decision

Zaporizhstal posts UAH 3.88 bln consolidated loss in 2019

Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD