Zaporizhstal posts UAH 3.88 bln consolidated loss in 2019

Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant, one of the largest taxpayers in Ukraine and Zaporizhia region, in 2019 posted a consolidated net loss of UAH 3.88 billion, while in 2018 it received a net profit of UAH 4.054 billion.

According to the company's report, the pretax negative financial result in 2019 amounted to UAH 4.494 billion, while pretax profit in 2018 amounted to UAH 6.028 billion.

At the same time, consolidated net income decreased by 21.5%, to UAH 46.212 billion.

Retained earnings by the end of last year amounted to UAH 18.998 billion.

At the same time, excluding related enterprises and subsidiaries, the steel mill in 2019 saw a net loss of UAH 4.333 billion against a net profit of UAH 4.719 billion in 2018. At the same time, the company's net income for the reporting period decreased by 21.4%, to UAH 46.493 billion.

Zaporizhstal is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Ukraine, whose products are widely known and are in demand in the domestic market and in many countries of the world.