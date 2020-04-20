Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

All ten coalmines and auxiliary enterprises of DTEK Pavlodarvuhillia have suspended their work on Monday, Chairman of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine Mykhailo Volynets said.

"All ten coalmines and auxiliary enterprises of Pavlodarvuhillia have suspended their work today. The profit-making coalmines have been put in a coma condition – their work will be kept at a level of life support," he said on Facebook.

"The suspension is not connected with the pandemic. Ukrainian thermal power plants don't need Ukrainian coal anymore, because interested persons have been replacing it with Russian coal for half a year," Volynets said.

He added that such anti-Ukrainian actions will cause damage to the budgets of numerous districts in Donetsk region, residents of which work for the enterprises.