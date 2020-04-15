Economy

16:32 15.04.2020

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

There is no court decision on recovering $250 million from PrivatBank by the Surkis brothers, "everything is a bit more complicated," Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said on Facebook.

According to him, today the Kyiv Court of Appeals has upheld the decision of the Pechersky District Court of February 25, 2020, by which it clarified and "actually just repeated the content" of the decision of the Pechersky Court dated February 9, 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank's servicing the deposits of a number of foreign companies without any restrictions and in accordance with the contracts.

"The essence [of clarifications] is the same: PrivatBank should service deposits without any restrictions and in accordance with the deposit agreements. What has changed over the three years? Almost nothing, well, definitely nothing significant," he wrote.

Maliuska also noted that at the moment the Surkis brothers' receiving UAH 7 billion depends on PrivatBank.

"Essentially, their chances for seven billion have not changed," he added.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
