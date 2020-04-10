DTEK Energy mulling suspension of operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

The largest price electricity generating company and coal producer in Ukraine, DTEK Energy, is mulling the possibility of suspending operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia due to the crisis in the energy sector, DTEK Energy CEO Dmytro Sakharuk has said.

"We are currently considering [if possible] the stop of the country's largest coal union, which employs 30,000 people, – Pavlohradvuhillia. The reason is banal: the inability to pay wages. The second reason is the inability to pay for coal transportation to stations, and also provide everything we need," he said during an online discussion devoted to the consequences of the global energy crisis for Ukraine held on Friday.