18:44 09.04.2020

World Bank predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 3.5% in 2020

The World Bank predicts a decline in Ukraine's economy in 2020 by 3.5% of GDP with a further increase of 3% of GDP in 2021, according to the April review of the bank.

According to the survey, the bank also predicts inflation growth this year to 8.9%, while the budget deficit will be 4.9% of GDP, the current account deficit will stand at 2.7% of GDP.

At the same time, the level of public debt will increase to 59% of GDP, while in 2019 this indicator amounted to 51% of GDP.

According to the report, the impact of the crisis on the economy in 2020 depends on the duration of the crisis in the healthcare sector.

Tags: #world_bank #gdp
