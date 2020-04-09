Ukraine imposes 65% duty on coal imported to Ukraine from Russia with some exceptions from April 15

The duty of 65% on coal imported from the Russian Federation to Ukraine with some exceptions is imposed from April 15, 2020, according to government resolution No. 261 dated March 18.

The exception is anthracite coal, bituminous coal and coking coal for metal industry, as well as lean coal for companies generating electricity and heat.

The imposition of the duty on imported electricity earlier announced at the government meeting is not envisaged in the document.