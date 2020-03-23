Economy

13:10 23.03.2020

Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

1 min read
Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the proposal of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to extend a contract with Naftogaz Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev for four years.

The decision to extend the contract until March 22, 2024 is outlined in government resolution No. 327-r dated March 20, 2020 posted on the government's website.

As reported, Kobolev was appointed Executive Board Chairman of Naftogaz in March 2014. In March 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers led by Volodymyr Groysman, at the suggestion of the supervisory board of Naftogaz, extended the contract with Kobolev for one more year – until March 22, 2020.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The group is a monopolist in storing natural gas in underground storage facilities and transporting oil through pipelines throughout the country.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:49 20.03.2020
Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

16:43 19.03.2020
Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

14:26 16.03.2020
Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

14:50 04.03.2020
Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

16:14 02.03.2020
Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

18:11 24.02.2020
Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

11:02 17.02.2020
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

15:31 14.02.2020
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to cut NBU refinancing rate to 10% from March 13 backed by seven MPC members

Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

NBU raises offer for exchange of non-cash euros for cash on Friday to EUR 200 mln

LATEST

Decision to cut NBU refinancing rate to 10% from March 13 backed by seven MPC members

Dragon Capital head predicts 4-9% fall in Ukraine's GDP

Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

NSDC provides modern software package for managing statistics throughout Ukraine in current situation – PM

NBU raises offer for exchange of non-cash euros for cash on Friday to EUR 200 mln

Ukroboronprom restores artificial lung ventilators production at Burevisnyk in Kyiv, to launch FFP3 respirators output at Novator in Khmelnytsky

Govt to draft bill on state budget's stabilization fund creation

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD