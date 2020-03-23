Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the proposal of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to extend a contract with Naftogaz Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev for four years.

The decision to extend the contract until March 22, 2024 is outlined in government resolution No. 327-r dated March 20, 2020 posted on the government's website.

As reported, Kobolev was appointed Executive Board Chairman of Naftogaz in March 2014. In March 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers led by Volodymyr Groysman, at the suggestion of the supervisory board of Naftogaz, extended the contract with Kobolev for one more year – until March 22, 2020.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The group is a monopolist in storing natural gas in underground storage facilities and transporting oil through pipelines throughout the country.