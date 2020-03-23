Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that at a meeting on Friday the Cabinet of Ministers decided to establish a stabilization fund of the state on the next allocation of a reserve fund, eased the customs clearance regime and actually lifted the tax regime for necessary medical supplies, personal protective means and equipment.

"Today we've made a decision to create a stabilization fund of the state. This is what everyone is waiting for, just the pay box, which will allow us to make decisions rather quickly on the purchase of masks, apparatus, equipment, and on the payment of funds to doctors," he said in the Svoboda Slova Savika Shustera (Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster) program on the air of Ukraine TV Channel on Friday night.

Shmyhal also noted that a decision was made on the next distribution of the state reserve fund.

"We also made it much easier, actually accelerated the flow of the necessary medical supplies, personal protective means, equipment to the territory of Ukraine. We facilitated the customs clearance regime, lifted the tax regime for such funds so that it could be solved literally over a day for everything that arrives by air," he pointed out.