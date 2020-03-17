Economy

18:05 17.03.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) has paid around $60 million on $500 million loan participation notes (LPN) placed in 2013 through the specially created company Shortline Plc. as depreciation and coupon payment.

Ukrzaliznytsia paid its debt obligations to international creditors in a timely manner and in full amount," the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the agency, depreciation amounted to $50 million from the amount paid, and a coupon totaled $10 million.

As reported, in May 2013, Ukrzaliznytsia placed its debut $500 million LPN with a maturity of five years through the specially created company Shortline Plc.

Ukrzaliznytsia's international bonds together with Oschadbank and Ukreximbank securities were included in the restructuring of external sovereign and state-guaranteed debt in 2014 initiated by the Ministry of Finance after the IMF approved a new EFF program for Ukraine for $17.5 billion.

In March 2016, Ukrzaliznytsia restructured its LPN, extending its maturity until September 15, 2021 and raising the interest rate from 9.5% to 9.875% per annum. The repayment schedule for the principal loan amount was also changed: 60% was to be paid in 2019, 20% in 2020 and 20% in 2021.

In 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia repaid part of its principal debt in the amount of $300 million and paid another coupon income on them. The remaining $200 million remained to be due in two years.

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2019, for the first time after a six-year hiatus, attracted financing from the international capital market through the issuance of $594.9 million LPN due in 2024 with a coupon rate of 8.25% per annum.

