Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has transported gas from Hungary to Slovakia, making it the first time when Ukraine serviced gas transit between the countries of the European Union, Head of GTSOU Serhiy Makogon has said.

"The spread of coronavirus COVID-19 will not stop the further development of the gas market. We continue introducing new services and look for new opportunities of using the powerful Ukrainian gas transmission system. For the first time, we serviced gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

A German energy trader ordered gas transportation.

"The volumes are still not very large, but we are confidently developing the East European gas hub," the head of GTSOU said.

The company said on its website that after signing a new transit agreement with Gazprom, GTSOU is actively introducing new transport services to Ukrainian and foreign customers, including, among others, the short-haul transit service, which allows customers of transport services to transport gas between European countries – Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and in the future Romania.

"The beginning of the provision of this service will enable to intensify gas trade between the countries of Eastern Europe and will provide an opportunity of additionally loading the capacities of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, which after the construction of the Nord Stream 1 are no longer used in full," the company said.