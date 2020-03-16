Economy

14:26 16.03.2020

Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

2 min read
Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has transported gas from Hungary to Slovakia, making it the first time when Ukraine serviced gas transit between the countries of the European Union, Head of GTSOU Serhiy Makogon has said.

"The spread of coronavirus COVID-19 will not stop the further development of the gas market. We continue introducing new services and look for new opportunities of using the powerful Ukrainian gas transmission system. For the first time, we serviced gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

A German energy trader ordered gas transportation.

"The volumes are still not very large, but we are confidently developing the East European gas hub," the head of GTSOU said.

The company said on its website that after signing a new transit agreement with Gazprom, GTSOU is actively introducing new transport services to Ukrainian and foreign customers, including, among others, the short-haul transit service, which allows customers of transport services to transport gas between European countries – Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and in the future Romania.

"The beginning of the provision of this service will enable to intensify gas trade between the countries of Eastern Europe and will provide an opportunity of additionally loading the capacities of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, which after the construction of the Nord Stream 1 are no longer used in full," the company said.

Tags: #gtsou #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:50 04.03.2020
Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

16:14 02.03.2020
Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

18:11 24.02.2020
Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

11:02 17.02.2020
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

14:38 05.02.2020
Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

15:58 04.02.2020
Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

Court in England confirms limited payment scheme on PrivatBank eurobonds – bank

Ukraine, U.S. agree on annual supplies of 6-8 bcm of LNG for hub creation

LATEST

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

Court in England confirms limited payment scheme on PrivatBank eurobonds – bank

Ukraine, U.S. agree on annual supplies of 6-8 bcm of LNG for hub creation

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD