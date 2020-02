Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Money supply in Ukraine in January 2020 increased by 2%, to UAH 1.467 trillion.

The corresponding preliminary data of monetary statistics have been posted on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the NBU, monetary base over the past month decreased by 1.6%, to UAH 469.757 billion.

The central bank indicates that cash in circulation outside banks (M0) in January declined by 3.7%, to UAH 370.044 billion.