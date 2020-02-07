Water supply, sewerage tariffs in Ukraine will grow by an average of 20%

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) at a meeting on February 4 approved an increase in tariffs for centralized water supply and sewerage services for 43 enterprises by an average of 20%.

According to information on the regulator's website, in accordance with the applications of enterprises, a decision was made to increase tariffs for centralized water supply by an average of 21%, tariffs for centralized sewerage by 23%.

Thus, the water supply tariff of Kyivvodokanal will rise by 13.59%, from UAH 9.86 per cubic meter to UAH 11.2. The tariff for sewerage will increase by 6.28%, from UAH 7.49 per cubic meter to UAH 7.96.

According to the materials on the NCER's website, enterprises argued the need to increase the tariffs by raising employees' wages, higher prices for fuels and lubricants, reagents and electricity.