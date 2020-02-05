Economy

11:28 05.02.2020

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

2 min read
Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at second reading bill No. 2241 with amendments to the Tax Code on the reduction of the amber production royalty from 25% to 10% from 2022, and by the end of 2020 the interim rate of 5% will be in effect and in 2021 – 8%.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that 290 MPs voted in favor of the corresponding bill with the required 226 votes.

"The committee at the meeting decided to take into account the proposals submitted by MPs regarding the reduction of the amber production royalty rate to 10% and temporarily set the royalty for the use of mineral resources for the production of amber until December 31, 2020 inclusively in the amount of 5%, until December 31, 2021 inclusive – at 8%. Thus, the 10% rate will be effective from January 1, 2022," Deputy Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, customs and tax policy Oleksandr Kovalchuk said, presenting the document from the rostrum of the parliament.

An increase in the royalty from 5% to 25% in 2016 led to a decrease in budget revenues under this item, he said.

"Therefore, the proposed approach has a stimulating character for the legalization of amber production," Kovalchuk said.

Tags: #rada #amber
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:08 05.02.2020
Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

11:50 04.02.2020
Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

11:34 04.02.2020
Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

10:38 14.01.2020
Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

13:16 13.01.2020
Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

14:13 30.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

11:55 20.12.2019
Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

11:46 20.12.2019
Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

13:42 16.12.2019
Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

13:34 12.12.2019
Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

LATEST

Participation of traders in e-trade in raw wood will lead to rise in timber prices – EBA

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

Govt allocates UAH 169 mln to pay off wage arrears to Ukrainian miners

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Zelensky notes importance of solving wage arrears issue to miners, developing concept for coal industry reorganization

Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD