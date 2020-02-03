Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

Vodafone-Ukraine, the second largest Ukrainian mobile operator, places eurobonds for $500 million at 6.2% per annum, a source in the banking circles has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the demand for the operator's bonds amounted to about $3 billion.

"The funds raised will be used to repay the bridge loan in the amount of $464 million and corporate goals," the source said.

As reported, Vodafone-Ukraine plans to attract up to $500 million of external financing for development. The operator planned to place eurobonds for a period of five years with a two-year option. The road show was held in London, New York, and Boston.

Last year NEQSOL Holding through Telco Solutions and Investments LLC, controlled by Bakcell, signed an agreement with PJSC MTS on the purchase of its telecommunications business in Ukraine. The transaction for the purchase of Vodafone-Ukraine was closed at the end of December 2019 with raising funds from J.P. Morgan and RBI, the price was $734 million, including deferred payment of about $84 million.

In April 2019, PrJSC VF-Ukraine issued eurobonds in the amount of EUR90 million with a coupon yield of 9.2% per annum. The operator planned to use the proceeds from their placement mainly for the acquisition of LTE licenses and partially for the construction of the network.