Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

The Nova Poshta Group will build a logistic automated depot with an area of 4,000 square meters in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region), according to a report of the holding company of Ukrainian businessman Vasyl Khmelnytsky – UFuture.

"On Tuesday, February 4, a commemorative capsule will be laid at the construction site of the new logistics automated depot of Nova Poshta [with an area of] 4,000 square meters," the company said.

The ceremony will be held in the Bila Tserkva industrial park.