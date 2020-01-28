Economy

15:20 28.01.2020

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

2 min read
Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

On January 27, Ukraine completed the settlement of its new EUR 1.25 million 4.375% eurobond due 2030, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine said on its website.

The investor base of the new issuance was dominated by asset managers, which accounted for 85% of the notes issued and followed by hedge funds (7%), insurance and pension funds (6%) and banks (2%).

Investors from the United Kingdom, the United States and Continental Europe have generated the majority of demand in the new eurobond's primary offering with 42%, 34% and 19% of allocations, respectively. Investors from Asia and MENA amounted to 5% of the allocations.

The Notes have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

The proceeds were transferred to the account of the State Treasury of Ukraine and will be used for general budgetary purposes.

"We are pleased to see among our investors both global investment funds with an impeccable reputation, and small pension and insurance funds, mainly from the EU countries. Some 200 investment funds from 31 countries acquired 10-year Ukrainian bonds," Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said on her Facebook page.

As reported, the organizers of the transaction are BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Raiffeisenbank. The demand for eurobonds of the country from over 350 investors exceeded EUR 7 billion.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukraine #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 28.01.2020
EU to provide EUR 26 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture, small farms – agreement signed in Brussels

EU to provide EUR 26 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture, small farms – agreement signed in Brussels

18:32 28.01.2020
Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

15:22 28.01.2020
Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

14:35 28.01.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

11:49 25.01.2020
Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

16:09 24.01.2020
Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

15:14 24.01.2020
Vodafone-Ukraine to raise up to $500 mln of external financing for development

Vodafone-Ukraine to raise up to $500 mln of external financing for development

15:12 24.01.2020
Siemens to double business in Ukraine in next three years

Siemens to double business in Ukraine in next three years

12:24 24.01.2020
Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

10:10 24.01.2020
Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

LATEST

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Fitch assigns VF Ukraine first-time 'B' IDR, outlook positive

SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

'Investment Nanny' will work on basis of UkraineInvest – Mylovanov

'Nanny' for investors is agreement with govt on specific investment conditions – Mylovanov

Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

Vodafone Ukraine to start road show for eurobonds on Jan 28 - source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD