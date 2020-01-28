Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

On January 27, Ukraine completed the settlement of its new EUR 1.25 million 4.375% eurobond due 2030, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine said on its website.

The investor base of the new issuance was dominated by asset managers, which accounted for 85% of the notes issued and followed by hedge funds (7%), insurance and pension funds (6%) and banks (2%).

Investors from the United Kingdom, the United States and Continental Europe have generated the majority of demand in the new eurobond's primary offering with 42%, 34% and 19% of allocations, respectively. Investors from Asia and MENA amounted to 5% of the allocations.

The Notes have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

The proceeds were transferred to the account of the State Treasury of Ukraine and will be used for general budgetary purposes.

"We are pleased to see among our investors both global investment funds with an impeccable reputation, and small pension and insurance funds, mainly from the EU countries. Some 200 investment funds from 31 countries acquired 10-year Ukrainian bonds," Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said on her Facebook page.

As reported, the organizers of the transaction are BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Raiffeisenbank. The demand for eurobonds of the country from over 350 investors exceeded EUR 7 billion.