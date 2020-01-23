Ukrainian PM expects start of new program with IMF in coming months

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk is satisfied with the negotiations with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva held on January 22 and is waiting for the launch of the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in the amount of $5.5 billion, on which Ukraine and the IMF reached the agreements in 2019.

"We expect that in the coming months [the new] program with the IMF will be launched," Honcharuk said on Thursday on the sidelines of Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, Switzerland, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Earlier the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Zelensky in Davos during a meeting with Georgieva discussed the course of the judicial reform, strengthening of the rule of law and implementation of structural reforms.

The implementation of the EFF in the amount of $5.5 billion was also discussed at the meeting. The parties commended the speed and quality of Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF.