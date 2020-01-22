Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos has met with Cargill Inc. CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors David MacLennan.

"It is a pleasure to meet one of the largest investors in the agrarian sector and agrarian logistics in Ukraine," the Head of State said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine was launching a long-awaited land reform that would become the engine of growth for the agricultural sector and the economy as a whole.

"We are looking forward to working with Cargill Financial on launching farmers lending instruments to increase crop yield and acquire state-of-the-art agricultural technology," the president of Ukraine said.

The president said that Ukraine would like more investment by Cargill in the sphere of processing agricultural products.

"We really want to fight for every investor, especially for investors who are in Ukraine on a full-time basis. We are ready to help as much as we can. We want to increase investments and we are preparing new programs," Zelensky stressed.

The parties discussed the reform of the railway connection. The head of state talked about reforms underway in Ukrzaliznytsia and said Ukraine would move towards transparency in that area.

"In December 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers has already approved the launch of a pilot project on the admission of private locomotives to separate routes," Zelenskyy said.

MacLennan recalled that Cargill Inc. had invested more than half a billion dollars in Ukraine, and noted that he appreciated the changes occurred with the automation of investor relations.

According to him, investors commend Ukraine's movement towards transparency and active cooperation.