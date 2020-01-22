Economy

14:01 22.01.2020

Program with IMF might contain relief of administrative pressure on energy markets – PM

1 min read
Program with IMF might contain relief of administrative pressure on energy markets – PM

The new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could contain relief of administrative pressure on the energy markets, as well as supporting independence of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and traditional anti-corruption bloc, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"I'm not sure I can divulge details of the program before it is announced, but my ideas of the contents is that it might contain relief of administrative pressure on the energy markets, hence we can expect a continued liberalization in this field," he said in an interview with the Report Company in cooperation with Newsweek.

He said that supporting the independence of this institution could be an important part of the IMF program, as well as good corporate governance in state-run banks and continuation of the reform of fiscal and customs services.

"Another very important bloc is the anti-corruption bloc. Some anti-corruption bodies created in the last five years now function properly and have had some achievements. The law re-criminalizing illicit enrichment has just been adopted, and the National Agency for Corruption Prevention is being relaunched," he said.

Tags: #honcharuk #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 22.01.2020
IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

12:40 22.01.2020
PM: We expect to get three-year program from IMF soon

PM: We expect to get three-year program from IMF soon

10:49 22.01.2020
Honcharuk instructs economy ministry to revise salaries of top managers

Honcharuk instructs economy ministry to revise salaries of top managers

09:39 22.01.2020
New Ukraine's program with IMF could be last one – Finance minister

New Ukraine's program with IMF could be last one – Finance minister

14:12 17.01.2020
Zelensky directs law-enforcement agencies to identify within two weeks who made recordings between Honcharuk, NBU reps

Zelensky directs law-enforcement agencies to identify within two weeks who made recordings between Honcharuk, NBU reps

14:12 17.01.2020
Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

12:16 17.01.2020
Ukrainian PM says govt to keep working as usual until president decides on his resignation

Ukrainian PM says govt to keep working as usual until president decides on his resignation

12:13 17.01.2020
Ukrainian PM says letter of resignation he handed to president addressed to Rada chaiman

Ukrainian PM says letter of resignation he handed to president addressed to Rada chaiman

11:00 16.01.2020
PM: macroeconomic situation allows Ukrainian economy to grow rapidly in coming several years

PM: macroeconomic situation allows Ukrainian economy to grow rapidly in coming several years

13:51 15.01.2020
Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

LATEST

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

Ukraine organizing first borrowing on foreign market in 2020 – source

Ukrtransgaz's property seized, funds on accounts frozen

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD