Program with IMF might contain relief of administrative pressure on energy markets – PM

The new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could contain relief of administrative pressure on the energy markets, as well as supporting independence of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and traditional anti-corruption bloc, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"I'm not sure I can divulge details of the program before it is announced, but my ideas of the contents is that it might contain relief of administrative pressure on the energy markets, hence we can expect a continued liberalization in this field," he said in an interview with the Report Company in cooperation with Newsweek.

He said that supporting the independence of this institution could be an important part of the IMF program, as well as good corporate governance in state-run banks and continuation of the reform of fiscal and customs services.

"Another very important bloc is the anti-corruption bloc. Some anti-corruption bodies created in the last five years now function properly and have had some achievements. The law re-criminalizing illicit enrichment has just been adopted, and the National Agency for Corruption Prevention is being relaunched," he said.