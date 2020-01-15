Economy

16:33 15.01.2020

Kyivstar plans to launch Open API

Kyivstar, a mobile operator, plans to launch an Open API platform, a publicly available set of software instruments that provide interaction between applications, Ivan Pasichnyk, the head of the R&D department of the operator, said on Facebook.

"This will be a self-service developer portal, where one can see what data and services we have, see the description, use cases, prices. Try to use the necessary data in a sandbox mode and if everything suits the client, then choose a method payment and start using ... Summarizing the above, we want any business to be able to connect and start using our services in five minutes," he wrote.

Pasichnyk also noted that Kyivstar has been working for several years in the direction of digitalization and monetization of anonymized data: credit scoring, advertising platform, IoT, clouds (in partnership with Microsoft).

According to him, the current scheme of work with Kyivstar services is a lengthy procedure that requires motivation and desire to achieve success both on the part of the client and on the part of the operator.

"As a result, it mainly works with large enterprise clients and already on finished and understandable business models. So we practically lose the Small & Medium business segment, as well as startups. Accordingly, all those who are flexible, want and can experiment and come up with new business opportunities for monetization," the expert said.

Moreover, according to him, if it comes to connecting different APIs and trying them dynamically in different sequences in order to validate hypotheses, such processes can drag on for a very long time.

"And the Open API platform will resolve these issues," he said.

Pasichnyk, the founder of Ecoisme, a closed startup, headed the R&D department of the Kyivstar mobile operator at the end of 2019.

