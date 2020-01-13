Economy

11:48 13.01.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) has paid the coupon on its five-year eurobonds placed in 2019 for the total amount of $594.9 million (in accordance with the issue terms of the main$500 million loan and the additional $94.9 million loan), the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported last week.

Ukrzaliznytsia timely paid a coupon on eurobonds in the amount of about $24 million... Payment of external obligations was made again in accordance with the issue terms and in full amount," the company said.

At the same time, in 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia paid off part of the main debt in the amount of $300 million on eurobonds, the debut issue of which took place in 2013, and paid another coupon on them. The remaining $200 million of this issue will mature in two years.

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2019, for the first time after a six-year break, attracted financing from the international capital market through the issuance of 2024 eurobonds in the amount of $594.9 million with a coupon of 8.25% per annum.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #eurobonds
Interfax-Ukraine
