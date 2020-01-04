Economy

11:10 04.01.2020

Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP 3rd power unit disconnected from grid by protection system

The third power-generating unit of the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was disconnected from the grid by the protection system at 5:04 a.m. local time on Saturday, the press service of the National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom said.

"The third power-generating unit of the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP was disconnected from the grid by the automated protection system at 5:04 a.m. on January 4, 2020. The cause of the protection system activation is being investigated," the press service said.

"The generators have an overall capacity of 2,040 MW. There have been no complaints about the functioning of the main equipment of the operating power units and the work of the facility's staff," it said.

The Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP is situated on the banks of the Pivdenny Buh River in the town of Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region. The NPP is a standalone unit of Energoatom and is part of the South Ukrainian energy complex.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 GW.

Tags: #yuzhnoukrainsk_npp #power
Interfax-Ukraine
