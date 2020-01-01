Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is not holding talks with Russia's Gazprom on direct purchase of natural gas now, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"A rather intense and emotional discussion is ongoing among the Ukrainian government and wider political elite. After its completion, I think we can return to this issue. So far, Naftogaz is not holding such negotiations," he said.

Kobolev also said that Ukraine's significant gas reserves in underground storage facilities, accumulated on the expectations of a possible interruption of gas transit across Ukraine from January 1, allow the country not to import significant gas volumes in the coming months.

At the same time, during the first quarter of 2020, Naftogaz Ukrainy will import 1 billion cubic meters from Slovakia as guaranteed volumes of gas contracted with large European traders.