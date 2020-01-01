Naftogaz not enthusiastic about its inclusion in transit agreements, but it is an element of compromise – Naftogaz head

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is not enthusiastic about the inclusion of the company in transit agreements with Gazprom, but this is an element of compromise from Ukraine, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"From the point of view of laws and regulations that affect or directly regulate the natural gas market, we have not yet fully reached European legislation. Gazprom is well aware of this, and Naftogaz itself often spoke about this. Gazprom was not ready to take the risks of inefficient Ukrainian legislation, therefore, Naftogaz took these risks upon itself, acting as a buffer between Gazprom and Ukraine," he said.

"For us, these risks are familiar. We are not enthusiastic about this option, but this is an element of compromise," the head of Naftogaz added.

Kobolev said that for Ukraine it is extremely important to complete the reform of the gas sector in the near future, in particular, to solve the problem of unauthorized gas pumping by a number of market players, the largest of which are gas sale enterprises and thermal power enterprises.