Economy

15:59 24.12.2019

Bills for heating could be cut by UAH 300-400 in Dec thanks to taking market price into account – PM

Bills for heating could be cut by UAH 300-400 in Dec thanks to taking market price into account – PM

Bills for heat supply in December could be decreased by UAH 300-400 thanks to their adjustment in line with the market price of gas, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Today, at the level of the government, we adopted a resolution that actually allows us to take into account the market price of gas by local companies. That is, we can adjust what people receive in their bills for the difference between the market price and the price that is currently set in the tariff. In fact, we can respond by working in line with market logic," the prime minister said during a meeting of the Council of Regions chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"According to our calculations, already in December, if these charges are correctly accrued, a person can receive UAH 300-400 less in his or her bill. This is very tangible," Honcharuk said.

