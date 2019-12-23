Economy

Russia has ships capable of completing Nord Stream 2 construction, but they won't cope in short time – media

Nord Stream 2 would have to seek alternative vessels and contractors to complete the remaining section of pipe in Danish waters if the sanctions are enacted, the U.S. S&P Global Platts said on Sunday.

Russia has its own contractor with expertise in the construction of offshore pipelines - OJSC Mezhregiontruboprovodstroi (MRTS).

Russian companies operate capable offshore pipe-lay vessels, which have completed projects in challenging Arctic conditions, including the MRTS Defender, which worked on the offshore stretch of the Bovanenkovo-Ukhta pipeline, it says.

Platts Analytics believes MRTS Fortuna could be used to complete Nord Stream 2, but is capable of laying just 1 km/d.

A further obstacle, according to Platts Analytics, is that the Danish permit application states that it is assumed that the vessels used to complete the Danish section will have dynamic positioning capabilities (such as those of the Allseas vessels) which are not present on MRTS Fortuna.

A Russian pipelaying vessel that already has dynamic positioning capabilities, Akademik Cherskiy, could be used, but it would take up to two months to arrive to Danish waters as it is currently stationed in Russia's Far East.

As reported, both chambers of the U.S. Congress approved the bill on the defense budget for the next financial year. American lawmakers included in the bill an item on sanctions against the companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 and their top managers.

Trump signed the budget, which was earlier approved by the U.S. Senate. The budget includes sanctions against the companies working on the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 and Turk Stream projects and envisages allocating $734 billion for restraining Russia.

The document also reaffirmed the ban on military cooperation between the U.S. and Russia and on the recognition of Crimea as a territory of Russia.

