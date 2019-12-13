Naftogaz plans to create exchange to trade with gas in 2020 – top manager

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2020 plans to create an exchange to trade with gas, Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Andriy Favorov has said.

"Our idea, our strategy, is that next year we will create an exchange where Naftogaz will act as a buyer and seller of gas," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the decision has already been approved by the board and the supervisory board of the company. The required preparatory work is ongoing to launch the exchange. In particular, a tender was held to implement the ETRM (Energy Trade Risk Management) system, which will take into account all transactions and market fluctuations.

"The introduction of this system will give us the required tools to control commercial risks," Favorov said.