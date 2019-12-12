Economy

10:33 12.12.2019

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline approved in the U.S. House of Representatives would dramatically complicate construction of the Russian pipeline.

"Good news from US. The Congress has supported sanctions against the Nord Stream 2! They will dramatically complicate construction of the Russian pipe. President, Government and Parliament will continue to fight for Ukrainian energy security," he wrote in his Twitter blog on Thursday.

Earlier the Hill reported that the U.S. House of Representative backed National Defense Authorization Act 2020 (NDAA).

According to the publication, the NDAA passed in a 377-48 vote. In all, 41 Democrats and 6 Republicans voted "no."

The $738 billion bill is pending approval by the Senate. U.S. President Donald Trump said that he will sign the document.

Draft NDAA includes military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $300 million. The document assigns money for lethal weapons.

Tags: #usa #nord_stream_2 #honcharuk #sanctions #gas
