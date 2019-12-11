Industrial prices in Ukraine 3% down in Nov – statistics

Industrial prices in Ukraine in November 2019 decreased by 3%, after falling by 1.2% in October and 1.5% in September, the State Statistics Service has reported.

In annual terms (compared to the same month last year), in November industrial prices slid by 4.5%, while in October prices rose by 0.2%.

The State Statistics Service said that in Ukraine industrial prices in November decreased by 2.9% compared to October, outside the country by 3.2%.

Prices fell in November (compared to the previous month) due to the decline in the extraction of coal by 10.3%, supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning – by 7%, energy production – by 5.2%. There was also a decrease in prices in the production of coke and petroleum products – by 5.1%, in the production of electrical equipment – by 4.4%, in metallurgy – by 4.3%.

The increase in prices was seen in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas – by 7.6%, in the production of dairy products – by 1.1%, bread and bakery products – by 1%, and pharmaceuticals – by 0.2%.

According to the statistics agency, in January-November 2019 prices in industry in Ukraine rose by 5.2% compared to the same period a year earlier.