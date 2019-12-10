Economy

15:39 10.12.2019

Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

1 min read
Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

 Underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of Ukraine have large potential for commercially successful operation, Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Andriy Favorov has said.

"Definitely, there are all prerequisites for making this business successful," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, this service is in demand in the market. Independent European traders are already storing quite large volumes of gas in the Ukrainian UGS facilities that they pumped this summer.

"Ukraine has the largest gas storage facilities. Why are they important? Gas production in the world is even throughout the year, give or take the same volumes, including the United States and the Middle East. And consumption is seasonal. That is, in the first and fourth quarters are peaks of consumption, and in the summer consumption is low. Global summer gas production needs to be stored somewhere, and Ukraine has great potential for the commercialization of its storage facilities," Favorov said.

The Naftogaz top manager added that the company's board at the next meeting of the supervisory board will present a strategy for developing this business.

Tags: #naftogaz #favorov #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 10.12.2019
Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

14:21 10.12.2019
Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

12:36 10.12.2019
Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

10:06 10.12.2019
Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

09:55 10.12.2019
Zelensky hopes it will be possible to agree on gas transit from Jan 1, sign contract for more than year

Zelensky hopes it will be possible to agree on gas transit from Jan 1, sign contract for more than year

09:49 10.12.2019
Naftogaz in arbitration with Gazprom raises issue of possible disconnection from gas of some Ukrainian cities due to termination of transit – Naftogaz

Naftogaz in arbitration with Gazprom raises issue of possible disconnection from gas of some Ukrainian cities due to termination of transit – Naftogaz

09:45 10.12.2019
Zelensky glad that dialogue on gas transit started, Putin reminds of possible discount

Zelensky glad that dialogue on gas transit started, Putin reminds of possible discount

18:29 09.12.2019
Naftogaz won't be dropping arbitration claims against Gazprom - source

Naftogaz won't be dropping arbitration claims against Gazprom - source

14:24 09.12.2019
Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

09:27 09.12.2019
Resolution of gas dispute with Ukraine only possible with "zero option" – Medvedev

Resolution of gas dispute with Ukraine only possible with "zero option" – Medvedev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

LATEST

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Customs service seeks to launch IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2020, eBorder application in Oct

Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Russian claims against Ukraine on eurobonds now $4.5 bln – MinFin

Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD