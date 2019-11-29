Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine and the Russian Federation are discussing a possibility of making payments under the award of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce by Russia's Gazprom in the form of gas supplies for the amount of $3 billion, Executive Officer of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Minister [Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander] Novak, who was present during the talks, recognized the fact that they are discussing the implementation of the arbitration tribunal's award through relevant gas supplies. We see some progress on public statements [from the Russian side]. We are talking about gas for $3 billion. This is a lot of gas. These are the years of Ukraine's imports," he said on NV Radio on Friday night.