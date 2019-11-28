Ukraine on verge of technical integration with EUROCONTROL route charges system – UkSATSE

The technical integration with the route charges system of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) is the final stage of European integration processes in the air navigation sphere, according to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE).

This will allow introducing a European route charges system in Ukraine.

At a meeting of the EUROCONTROL Enlarged Committee for Route Charges (CRCO) in Brussels, UkSATSE and EUROCONTROL identified the final steps required to complete the process.

"The central office for route charges of EUROCONTROL should ensure the start of Ukraine's work within the framework of the joint route charges system immediately after the final settlement of issues that were discussed and adopted at a meeting of the committee," the UkSATSE said.

"Today, it is obvious that the process of technical integration of Ukraine into the EUROCONTROL route charges system is irreversible and testifies to the European integration vector of the development of national aviation. Successful completion of this process will ensure maximum benefits for both domestic and foreign users of Ukraine's airspace," acting Director of UkSATSE Andriy Yarmak said.

At the CRCO meeting, EUROCONTROL also confirmed the full compliance of the cost base and rates of charges for air navigation services in Ukraine with European principles.